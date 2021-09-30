Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

AP National Business

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies. Data released Thursday showed Japan’s factory output slowed while China’s manufacturing outlook weakened. Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production lines for a few extra days due to shortfalls in components. While Japan and some other countries are beginning to ease out of emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, others are having to reimpose such precautions, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for regional and global economies.