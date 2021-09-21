Activision confirms SEC probe into discrimination allegation

AP National Business

By TALI ARBEL

Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most high-profile video game companies, has confirmed a regulatory probe and said it is working to address complaints of workplace discrimination. The Santa Monica, California, company said Tuesday that it is complying with a recent subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission on employment matters, that it has cooperated with an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation into employment practices and that it is working with multiple regulators on addressing workplace complaints. Shares have dropped 20% in two months as legal woes build over an alleged culture of discrimination against women and minorities at the maker of Candy Crush, Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft.