SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight

AP National Business

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is on the verge of blasting a billionaire into orbit with his two contest winners and a health care worker who survived childhood cancer. The four are set to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night. It’s the first private passenger flight for Elon Musk’s space company and a big step in space tourism. The capsule is automated and there will be no professional astronauts on board. Pennsylvania entrepreneur Jared Isaacman is picking up the entire tab. He’ll spend three days orbiting Earth with the three others before splashing down off the Florida coast.