Cladding questions arise in Milan’s 20-story building blaze

AP National Business

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters are tackling remaining hot spots in a 20-story apartment building in Milan that was destroyed by fire, but say there were no indications that anyone is missing inside. Questions are arising, however, about the cladding on the building and the speed of the fire. The fire was reported Sunday by a resident on the 15th floor, who sounded the alarm as he left, telling other residents to evacuate. The cause is under investigation but officials said the rapid spread of the blaze could be due to thermal panels covering the building. That recalls the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London four years ago that killed 72 people, in which the cladding on the outside of the building was blamed for fueling the fire.