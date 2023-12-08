San Francisco Giants sign Tsutsugo and Jefferies to minor league contracts

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Japanese first baseman and outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to spring training.

Tsutsugo played in the club’s farm system this year and re-signed as a free agent. The 32-year-old last appeared in the majors for Pittsburgh in 2022, batting .171 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 50 games. He hit .260 with 10 home runs with 44 RBIs over 68 games this season between the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A Round Rock affiliate and San Francisco’s Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento teams.

Also on Friday, right-hander Daulton Jefferies signed a minor league deal with San Francisco. The former Oakland pitcher will remain in the Bay Area as he recovers from a second Tommy John surgery performed on Sept. 9, 2022.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed both moves.

Jefferies, who went 1-7 in eight starts for Oakland in 2022, shared with The Associated Press this week that he had resumed throwing off a mound and had completed five bullpen sessions. He also underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and had a rib removed in June last year.

The 28-year-old Jefferies pitched 56 1/3 big league innings over 14 appearances between 2020-22 for the Athletics and has been trying to make another comeback. A first-round draft pick by Oakland out of nearby California at Berkeley in 2016, he had his first Tommy John surgery in 2017.

“Thank you to the (at)Athletics organization and fans for always believing in me and making my time there so incredibly special,” Jefferies posted on social media. “I am without words of how excited I am to be a Giant. A dream come true — so many more special moments to come (at)SFGiants.”

