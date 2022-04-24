CBS’ Miller to speak at University of New Orleans graduation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CBS television journalist Michelle Miller will be the keynote speaker next month at a graduation ceremony at the University of New Orleans, where she earned a master’s degree. The university says Miller will speak at the undergraduate commencement slated for May 21. Miller, a Los Angeles native, worked at WWL-TV in New Orleans after getting her undergraduate degree in journalism from Howard University. Her master’s degree in urban studies is from UNO. She is now a co-host of “CBS Saturday Morning” and a contributor to other CBS News programs.