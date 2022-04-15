Unexpected hit, Guardians’ Kwan making name with start

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The name making headlines in Cleveland these days isn’t the team’s new one. Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan is baseball’s surprise of the early season. The 24-year-old has gotten off to an historic start. Kwan reached base 18 times in his first five games, the most for a player in that span since 1901. He also went 116 pitches before he swung and missed, the most of any player to start a career since at least 2000, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. At the end of Cleveland’s four-game series in Kansas City, the Royals gave Kwan third base after his first triple as a souvenir. He plans to give it to his parents.