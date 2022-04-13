Coaches Richardson, Shildt clear the air after confrontation

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants coach Antoan Richardson and San Diego Padres coach Mike Shildt hugged on the field before their teams played each other Wednesday. A day earlier, Richardson was ejected following an incident that he said included Shildt making comments that had “undertones of racism.” The two men chatted on the field and shook hands before addressing the media regarding the exchange. They embraced after speaking to reporters. Richardson said he doesn’t believe Shildt is racist. Shildt acknowledged he used inappropriate language.