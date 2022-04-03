Weighed down by bad reviews, ‘Morbius’ opens with $39.1M

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sony Pictures’ Marvel adaptation “Morbius” landed with dismal reviews but still managed to debut with $39.1 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. That was enough to easily hand “Morbius” the top spot at the box office, even though it was an uncharacteristically low debut for a Marvel movie. But “Morbius” also drew unusually bad reviews for a Marvel release. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sits with easily the worst score for a Marvel film at 17% fresh. Last week’s top film, the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum rom-com “The Lost City,” slid to second place.