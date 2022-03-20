Authorities investigate crash of LA sheriff’s helicopter

ASUZA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter that left six people injured in mountains northeast of downtown LA. The department’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says all six people on board were airlifted to a hospital with a variety of injuries including broken bones. Photos from the scene showed the damaged Super Puma helicopter on its side along a cliffside roadway in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam.