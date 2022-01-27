FBI: ‘Green Gaiter Bandit’ has targeted over a dozen banks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing or attempting to rob more than a dozen banks across Southern California in recent months. The Los Angeles Times says the FBI has dubbed the suspect the “Green Gaiter Bandit” because of a colorful neck gaiter he wears. He has robbed banks in LA and Orange counties. The robber passes notes to tellers demanding cash or “loose bills.” Officials haven’t said how much money he’s gotten. No weapons have been seen during the robberies, but authorities assume the man is armed and dangerous.