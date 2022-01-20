Skip to Content
San Francisco subpoenas unauthorized COVID testing operator

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s city attorney has issued subpoenas seeking records from a COVID-19 test operator and laboratory suspected of administering tests on city property without a permit. City Attorney David Chiu announced the legal action Thursday after the companies — Community Wellness America and Crestview Clinical Laboratory — missed a Monday deadline to provide valid licenses. They’re under investigation for offering free COVID tests at several pop-up tents earlier this month. Investigators believe the test operator was collecting sensitive personal information and had a profit motive. State officials began investigating Community Wellness America last year after receiving tips about unauthorized testing sites in Marin, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

