2 stay held in robbery-killings during year-end Vegas events

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge characterized two California men as criminal predators and a danger to the community as she ordered them jailed without bail to face multiple charges in a series of robberies and two killings during the New Year’s weekend. The judge on Monday said 20-year-old Jesani Carter and 18-year-old Jordan Ruby came to Las Vegas on the busiest weekend of the year to terrorize tourists. The two were arrested Dec. 31, hours before a big Las Vegas Strip fireworks show. Each faces 13 felony counts including murder, attempted murder, robbery with a weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Their attorneys declined to comment. One of the people killed was a woman from Hawaii.