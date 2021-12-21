First in series of storms slowly moves into California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first in a predicted series of storms is moving into California. The storm entered the state Tuesday more slowly than expected, making it difficult for forecasters to predict the timing of its spread from north to south. Stormy weather is expected extend through the holiday weekend, with heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain elsewhere. The National Weather Service is warning holiday travelers that conditions in the mountains could be hazardous, starting Wednesday. Snow accumulations in the Sierra Nevada could range from 6 feet to 8 feet, with localized amounts up to 10 feet.