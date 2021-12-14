Skip to Content
2021 Notebook: Alec Baldwin and the movie-set shooting

By The Associated Press

On Oct. 21, on a movie set in New Mexico, what was supposed to be fiction reached into reality in the most destructive of ways. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin, one of the country’s most prominent actors. The ensuing anguish and investigation revealed what some said were dangerous gun-handling protocols on a set where some crew members had complained about conditions. AP journalists who covered the saga describe New Mexico as a relatively poor state where the film industry offers careers and people are protected. One says it’s an extreme example of looking at accountability with no answers. 

