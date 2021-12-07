Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett’s trial

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are set in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago. After closings Wednesday morning, the jury is expected to deliberate whether Smollett is guilty on six counts of a low-level felony for lying to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack. On the stand, Smollett has repeatedly denied the attack was a fake, telling a prosecutor “there was no hoax on my part” and that two brothers who testified against him are “liars.” The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts say if Smollett is convicted, he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.