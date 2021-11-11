2 convicted in Oakland laptop robbery that killed engineer

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two men have been convicted of robbing and killing a San Francisco Bay Area engineer when he tried to retrieve a laptop snatched from him. An Alameda County jury on Wednesday found Byron Reed guilty of second-degree murder and Kejuan Wiggins guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the robbery that killed Shuo Zeng. The computer research engineer was working on his laptop at a Starbucks coffee shop in Oakland before going to celebrate his 34th birthday on Dec. 31, 2019. Prosecutors said Wiggins came up from behind Zeng and grabbed his laptop. Zeng chased Wiggins, then grabbed onto Reed’s car. He was knocked from the vehicle and then Reed ran him over, killing him.