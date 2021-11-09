Sheriff’s assistant accused of trying to bring drugs to jail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant has been charged with trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail. The 42-year-old faces one felony count each of transportation of a controlled substance and attempted bringing of an illegal substance into a jail. He was stopped by law enforcement officers in the downtown jail’s parking structure in November 2018. Prosecutors say more than 100 grams of meth was found inside his vehicle. Arraignment is scheduled for March 8.