Aggressive use of Scherzer, Urías backfires; LA in NLCS hole

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has made it clear he’ll use any pitcher at any time. He just hasn’t been able to find the right times in Atlanta. Eddie Rosario delivered the Braves’ second straight walk-off hit, lining a ball against closer Kenley Jansen that caromed off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove and gave Dansby Swanson an easy path home for the game-ending run in Atlanta’s 5-4 victory. The defending World Series champions are headed home for Tuesday’s Game 3 with a taxed pitching staff and nothing to show for it in the best-of-seven series.