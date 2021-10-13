Rookie Rochell thrust into prominent role in Rams’ secondary

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just one week ago, Robert Rochell was a rookie cornerback hoping to contribute on special teams while he waited for the opportunity to make plays for the Los Angeles Rams’ defense. When the Rams visit the New York Giants on Sunday, there’s a good chance this fourth-round pick from Central Arkansas will spend his fifth career NFL game as a starting defensive back for Los Angeles. Rochell is attempting to seize an opportunity for which he might not really be ready. David Long’s inconsistent play thrust Rochell into a prominent role in Seattle, where starting cornerback Darious Williams then incurred an ankle injury.