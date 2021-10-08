Source: DA seeking to indict Robert Durst in ex-wife’s death

AP California

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York prosecutor will seek an indictment in the coming weeks against millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst for the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982. A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah decided in recent days to take the case to a grand jury in the next week or two. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and did so on condition of anonymity. A message seeking comment was left Friday with the Westchester district attorney’s office, which previously said that it reopened the investigation into Kathie Durst’s death soon after Rocah took office in January. Durst’s lawyer said: “I don’t respond to rumors.”