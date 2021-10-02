Dodgers’ Kershaw goes back on injured list ahead of playoffs

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has returned to the injured list days before the team begins a postseason defense of its World Series championship. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has forearm discomfort, the same injury that sidelined him for 57 games from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13. Kershaw left his start Friday night against Milwaukee after 1 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs with one strikeout. He is is 10-8 with a 3.38 ERA, his highest mark since a 4.26 ERA as a rookie in 2008.