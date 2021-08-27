Raiders rookies not only ones with something to prove

AP California

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Coach Jon Gruden says this year’s lot of draft picks isn’t the only group with something to prove as the Las Vegas Raiders head to San Francisco for their final preseason game Sunday. Gruden says last year’s draft class and this year’s class are “kind of combined.” Several from this year’s class will see significant time this season, with tackle Alex Leatherwood joining a retooled offensive line and safeties Tre’von Moehrig and Tyree Gillespie rotating time in an athletic secondary. Fifth-round choice Nate Hobbs has been the biggest surprise of this year’s rookie class and may have already earned one of the starting corner slots.