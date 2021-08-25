Recall debate set to include Democrat Paffrath for 1st time

AP California

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s recall debate stage will include a Democrat for the first time Wednesday, as four candidates gather to make their pitch for removing Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Democrat Kevin Paffrath will debate alongside Republicans Kevin Kiley, Kevin Faulconer and John Cox. The three GOP candidates have already debated each other three times. Talk radio host Larry Elder, who is widely considered the leading Republican, is skipping the event. Paffrath’s presence on stage may complicate Newsom’s advice to Democrats to vote no on the recall and forgo the choice to choose a replacement.