British poet and political activist Benjamin Zephaniah dies at age 65
LONDON (AP) — Benjamin Zephaniah, a British dub poet and political activist who drew inspiration from his Caribbean roots, has died. He was 65. In a statement on Instagram, his family said Zephaniah died Thursday after being diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. Zephaniah, who was born in Birmingham, is best known for his work on racism, refugees and healthy eating. He also appeared on the popular BBC television show Peaky Blinders. His family said Zephaniah “leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy.”