County of Monterey to test new emergency alert software and system starting on Nov. 27

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey announced they will be testing their new emergency alert system starting on Nov. 27.

The County's Department of Emergency Management said the tests will take place on Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 and on December 7, 2023.

The tests will start at 10 a.m. with the six targeted areas being The Moss Landing Harbor, California State University of Monterey Bay, areas of the City of Monterey, and areas of the unincorporated communities of San Ardo, Carmel Valley, and Pajaro.

The tests will come in different ways including a reverse 9-1-1 which includes text messages plus IPAWS Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) test/live test.

