Hazel Hawkins and Anthem Blue Cross extends contract

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV- On Monday afternoon, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced a new two-year contract extension with Anthem Blue Cross.

People who are insured through Anthem and live in San Benito County will be able to get care at the hospital and clinics within the San Benito Health Care District.

The contract will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Hospital leaders said that they can negotiate a contract that will continue for quality care to be delivered throughout the community.

The hospital is still searching for a partner or a buyer for the hospital. Most recently, San Benito County did sent a letter of intent in October to manage the hospital.