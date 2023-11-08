Felton man arrested in Marina for allegedly chasing people with a machete

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said a 67-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly chasing multiple people with a machete larger than a foot in length.

Officers were dispatched to 8th Street and 1st Avenue to reports of a man actively chasing people with a machete. The suspect was found and identified as Joseph Anton Clark of Felton.

Photo of machete courtesy of Marina Police Department.

Clark was seen fleeing through the brush and police set up a perimeter. The suspect was taken into custody and the machete was found in his backpack, said police.

In the backpack drug paraphernalia and around seven pounds of marijuana were also found. Clark also had an active arrest warrant out of Santa Cruz County for assault with a deadly weapon.

Clark was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for making threats, brandishing a weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana for sale. His bail was set at $60,000, said police.