U.S. Senate hopeful Adam Schiff holds Salinas campaign event following Speaker Robert Rivas endorsement

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The Steinbeck Center in Salinas was a packed house Monday night as U.S. Representative Adam Schiff held a campaign event. The week prior, California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, who represents the Salinas and Pajaro Valleys, endorsed Schiff for the senate race.

"He has a record of accomplishment, you know, fighting for affordable housing fighting, for health care, fighting for our working families," Speaker Rivas said.

Another reason he why he says he supports Schiff, Schiff was on the January 6th Committee, standing up to Donald Trump during hearings. In terms of local issues, KION asked Schiff how he would address this issue of high housing costs on the Central Coast.

“I think tax incentives to create affordable housing will be very important. We also need to make sure we're raising incomes so people can afford their rent and can afford to buy a home," Rep. Schiff said.

Rep. Schiff also brought up the importance of tackling overall rising costs.

“The high cost of gas by stopping the price gouging by oil companies with a windfall profits tax on excessive profit taking, we have to attack through antitrust, the kind of anti competitive mergers of grocery stores that are raising food costs," Rep. Schiff said.

Schiff faces competition from fellow Democratic representative Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

“I want people here in the Central Coast to realize that I'm going to be just as strong and passionate advocate for folks here as I am any other part of the state," Rep. Schiff said.

Other local endorsements for Adam Schiff’s senate campaign include Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church and Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley.