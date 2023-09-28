Florida Gov. and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis near Salinas to fundraise, some community members protesting visit

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is in Salinas to fundraise for his campaign.

Governor Ron DeSantis left the Corral De Tierra Country Club just before noon, on Thursday. He was meeting with AG business leaders.

Protestors were also out in front of the country club, angry and upset. They had a loud message of disapproval for the Florida governor. Several business leaders in Monterey County welcomed the presidential candidate, while others, did not so much.

Protestors stood across the entrance of Corral De Tierra, holding signs and making their message clear.

“We need to protect our people at all costs and we need to do that,” said Airam Coronado, one of the protestors. “We need all leaders. Big leaders from anywhere. From companies, from assembly and state and federal to protect our people.”

Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies could also be seen outside the club. Several who drove by honked in support.

“It's not just anti-immigrant, It's also women's rights and LGBTQIA+ rights. it's also basic human rights that he's standing against,” said Coronado. “We're really asking people to support each other and support basic human rights”

Liz Passasinsi, a country club member told KION she saw the Florida governor dining inside.

“I think right now in today's environment I think any move political is going to cause a backlash and a lot of fear just like you see today,” said Passasini.

Jeff Gorman, the Republican Party Chair for Monterey County, weighed in on DeSantis’ visit.

“We want the same things. We want a health community, we want to take care of our children, we want to be kept safe from crime,” said Gorman. “We don't want our children to be exposed to drugs or sexual perversion.”

Gorman supports the business leaders who invited the presidential candidate to Monterey County.

“I think they're being unfairly attacked,” said Gorman, “it's a shame because these people are the people who create jobs and make the money flow here.”

KION reached out several times to the agricultural executives listed as hosts for DeSantis' visit. We are working on getting a response.

KION also attempted to speak with the governor about his visit, but his press team said that he was unavailable.