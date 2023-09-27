Skip to Content
News

California city becomes first in nation to recognize elephant rights

MGN
By
Published 5:26 PM

OJAI, Calif. (KION-TV)-The Southern California City of Ojai became the first city in America to recognize the legal rights of a nonhuman animal. 

The Ojai City Council voted 4-1 to adopt the ordinance that recognizes the freedoms of elephants. This was developed with the help of the Nonhuman Rights Project and defines and protects the rights of elephants.

In part, the ordinance says it "recognizes that elephants possess the right to liberty, prohibits any person from preventing elephants from exercising their right to liberty, and details how the law will be enforced and the penalty for violating it. 

You can read the full ordinance, here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content