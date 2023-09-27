California city becomes first in nation to recognize elephant rights

OJAI, Calif. (KION-TV)-The Southern California City of Ojai became the first city in America to recognize the legal rights of a nonhuman animal.

The Ojai City Council voted 4-1 to adopt the ordinance that recognizes the freedoms of elephants. This was developed with the help of the Nonhuman Rights Project and defines and protects the rights of elephants.

In part, the ordinance says it "recognizes that elephants possess the right to liberty, prohibits any person from preventing elephants from exercising their right to liberty, and details how the law will be enforced and the penalty for violating it.

You can read the full ordinance, here.