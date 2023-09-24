Skip to Content
Caltrans to shutdown Highway 9 for a week starting on October 2nd

Published 6:09 PM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans will shutdown a part of Highway 9 for winter storm prep work.

The closure will take place on Monday Oct. 2 and runs through Friday Oct. 6.

Caltrans said Highway 9 will be closed in both directions from Paradise Park to Glengarry Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A detour will be available on Graham Hill Road.

According to Caltrans, the closure is necessary to clean ditches, remove dead trees near the Highway and clear troughs to reduce closures during winter storm events.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

