AP Top 25: Colorado falls out of rankings after first loss and Ohio State moves up to No. 4

Colorado fell out of The Associated Press college football poll after a resounding loss in one of the weekend’s showcase games and the teams toward the top of the rankings were shuffled and tightened. Six teams received first-place votes. Georgia is still where it started at No. 1 but down to 55 first-place votes. Michigan remained No. 2 and got a first-place vote. Texas stayed at No. 3 with two first-place votes. Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 4 and got a first-place vote after beating Notre Dame. Colorado went from 19th to out after losing 42-7 to Oregon.

