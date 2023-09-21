Salinas man arrested for forcible lewd acts of a minor, bail set at over $5 million

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a man for forcible lewd acts on a minor that was reported back in May of 2023.

Manuel Vasquez, 36, was the man alleged to have committed the crimes. Police looked into these allegations and sent their case to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office for review.

An arrest warrant was issued and Vasquez was arrested Thursday. His bail was set at $5,450,000 for multiple felonies, said police.

This is still an active case and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ciro Barboza at (831)- 758-7145.