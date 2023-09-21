New CSU program allows students dual admission

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The California State University system offers a program called the Transfer Success Pathway that allows guaranteed admission to first-year community college students at its 23 campuses.

Community college students can breathe a sigh of relief as the CSU system is giving them a helping hand to get into a 4-year university.

"It is a good thing because it's kind of difficult to enroll into a four year," said America Gonzalez, a Hartnell student.

Cal State University hopes the transfer success pathway will bring in more students wanting to attend a four-year year faster and for less money.

Students at Hartnell College in Salinas see this program as an opportunity for higher education.

"I think it'll definitely help more students, as someone who wants to attend a four-year university," said Omila Arroyo, a student at Hartnell College.

"Definitely, or some of them will be more encouraged to see that they can get more out of it," said Yoselin Navarro, a first-year community college student."

Starting this fall, California high school students enrolling in community college can receive dual admission to a CSU in the major of their choice, if all eligibility requirements are met for the university.

"Yes, I feel that's boosting my confidence since I want to be a business major and it's kind of difficult to enter that field," said Gonzalez.

In March, CSU released a statement saying in part quote,

“The transfer success pathway is CSU's promise and commitment to those who don't take a direct route to a four-year degree, particularly those who face academic, geographic, or financial barriers. We want you to know that the CSU counts you in, not out."

As part of the program, students must complete an associate degree or an established course of transfer at a community college within three years.

First-year community college students can also apply if eligible.

Students have until September 30th which is about 10 days away to apply to the transfer success pathway for this fall.