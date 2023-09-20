California is moving forward with Right to Safety Amendment

CALIFORNIA, U.S.A (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom's goal of a right to safety amendment reached a major milestone.

With the State Assembly's approval of Senate Joint Resolution 7 California is now the first state in the nation to call for a constitutional convention for gun safety.

SJR 7 would ensure that elected officials can determine what gun safety laws are appropriate for their communities.

It would also bring fundamental and broadly gun safety measures into law. some of these include:

Raising the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.

Mandating universal background checks.

Banning the sale of assault weapons and other weapons of war to civilians.

State leaders believe this will help other states adopt policies like here in California as it ranks first in gun safety and the gun death rate is 43% lower than the rest of the nation according to state officials.

State leaders also say gun laws in California have saved 19,000 people in the last decade.