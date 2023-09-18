Student suspended after making threats to school

A juvenile was arrested for making threats to carry out a shooting at Buena Vista Middle School, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was suspended from school and cited for making criminal threats.

Deputies investigated the situation and determined the juvenile had no access to any sort of weapons. His parents were very cooperative and the juvenile expressed deep remorse for the statements he made.

Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies say they will have a continued presence at Buena Vista Middle School.