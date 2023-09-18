Prunedale carjacking suspect arrested near Monterey, San Benito County line

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE: 7:21 P.M. The suspect in a carjacking in Prunedale has been arrested along the Monterey and San Benito County line.

The male suspect hasn't been identified by deputies at this time and is facing, at minimum, a carjacking charge according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Additional charges are pending additional investigation.

CHP-Monterey and Monterey County deputies responded to reports of a white van being stolen by a suspect armed with a handgun Monday afternoon.

There were also reports of a stolen car out of Gonzales possibly crashing at Highway 156 and 101 in the Prunedale area.

Investigators said the suspect then ran into the nearby Park & Ride and attempted to steal a jeep, but the jeep wouldn't start.

After that the sheriff's office said the suspect carjacked a white van and drove off.

Although they also had reports of shots being fired, the sheriff's office said that has not been confirmed, however the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Later, the sheriff's office received calls of a man on foot and shirtless wandering around the Aromas area.

Deputies located the man along Carpinteria Road and placed him into custody.