Search warrant served for Hollister High student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) Update Sept. 15, 2023, at 12:44 p.m.- Hollister Police said that they served a search warrant at the home of a 17-year-old arrested on Thursday for bringing a loaded gun to Hollister High School.

Police searched his home Thursday night and said they found more evidence tying him to drug and firearm activity. Police said the suspect was arrested and possessing a loaded firearm and distribution of cannabis on campus.

Several other students were detained during the incident but were never formally arrested. One was deemed to be a witness, one had marijuana confiscated that they allegedly bought from the main suspect during the original incident. Police say school staff will decide the punishment for the buyer.

Police said that all the "detentions was supported by at least an articulable suspicion that those students were somehow involved."

Lockdown lifted at Hollister High School, one student arrested and one loaded firearm found

Hollister High School was on lockdown for a police investigation on Thursday morning, per the school and police.

Hollister High School sent out a notice via social media just before 11 a.m. that the school was on lockdown and law enforcement was handling the situation. As of 12:15 p.m. Hollister High School said the campus lockdown was lifted.

Police said they received reports of a hand-to-hand drug deal witnessed by a staff member on campus and found a loaded firearm on campus. One of the students was arrested and found with a loaded firearm.

The school was placed on lockdown to search the area for more weapons. "Using surveillance systems in place at the school, we identified additional persons of interest and their whereabouts at the school," said police.

Hollister Police say this is the gun found ar Hollister High School.

One student was arrested and two more were detained in total. Police said nobody was injured.

"School has been canceled for the rest of the day. At this time, there is no threat to students, and all staff and students are safe with no injuries reported," said Hollister High School.

Students waiting for a ride will be sent to O'Donnell Gym.