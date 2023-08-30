People in Watsonville experiencing power outage

Courtesy: PG&E

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville is experiencing a power outage, affecting hundreds of customers. People in Pajaro are also without power, according to a post by the City's Instagram account.

According to the PG&E outage map, power is expected to be back on by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The outage map reports that power went out just after 7 a.m.

It's still unclear what caused the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.