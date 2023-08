Karl Cooke, KION Reporter

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP officers are investigating a crash that damaged several cars that were parked at SunRidge Farms. It happened Monday morning.

CHP said a gold Lexus was speeding and heading north into Pajaro, when it lost control and crashed into the parked vehicles.

Officers said no one was inside the parked cars at the time. The driver of the Lexus was also not hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.