SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-11-7, 28 points) will host Colorado Springs (11-11-3, 36 points) on Back to School Night at Cardinale Stadium.

Saturday's match marks their second and final meeting of the regular season. In their last showdown, the Switchbacks emerged with a dominant 4-0 win over the Union.

Fresh off a scoreless draw against San Antonio, Monterey Bay F.C. is looking to even the series.