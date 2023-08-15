Local Jewish community leader and Holocaust survivor Harold Gordon has passed away

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Harold Gordon, a Salinas Jewish community leader and Holocaust survivor has passed away at 93, his family announced on Tuesday.

Gordon died on August 12. Gordon survived five different Nazi concentration camps before being liberated from Auschwitz with his dad before the end of World War II.

Gordon arrived to the U.S. in 1946 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He told his story in his memoir, The Last Sunrise which was released in 2011. His memoir shares his experencie arrivng at the Auschwitz concentration camp as an 11-year-old boy.

In 2018, Gordon displays the number tattooed on him at a concentration camp.

Photo courtesy of Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo's Office

Gordon was an active member in the Jewish community through Temple Beth El in Salinas.

He was honored by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors in 2018 where he talked about his experience in surviving the Holocaust.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years Joyce, his sons David and Steven, his nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A memorial service for Harold Gordon will take place on Friday August 18 at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth El on 1212 Riker Street in Salinas.