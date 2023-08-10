Skip to Content
Crash at Highway 101 at 156 slows down traffic Thursday morning

By
Published 11:25 AM
Karl Cooke, Reporter

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif.- A head on crash at Highway 101 and State Route 156 slowed down traffic Thursday morning.

CHP said a Toyota was heading on 101 south towards SR 156, which a Honda Accord was driving east on. Officers said that’s when the Toyota failed to yield to oncoming traffic and accelerated. The two cars then crashed into each other.

First responders quickly responded to the scene and worked to get the victims out. Both parties suffered minor injuries but were transported to Hazels Hawkins due to pain.

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

