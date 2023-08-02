Car crash snarls traffic on Salinas Road and Hillcrest Road

Karl Cooke, KION Reporter

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The CHP is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened on Salinas Road and Hillcrest Road, just off of Highway 1.

According to an officer on scene, one vehicle was traveling in the west bound lane of Salinas Road towards Highway 1 around 730 Wednesday morning. That's when the driver drove into the east bound lane of traffic and ran into three other vehicles.

CHP is looking into the cause, but say no alcohol or drugs look to be involved in the crash.

Three of the four vehicles had to be towed with several of the people involved suffering no major injuries.

The person who drove into the three other cars has been sent to Natividad Hospital. There's no update on their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.