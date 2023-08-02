Skip to Content
News

Car crash snarls traffic on Salinas Road and Hillcrest Road

By ,
Updated
today at 9:45 AM
Published 8:55 AM
Karl Cooke, KION Reporter

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The CHP is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened on Salinas Road and Hillcrest Road, just off of Highway 1.

According to an officer on scene, one vehicle was traveling in the west bound lane of Salinas Road towards Highway 1 around 730 Wednesday morning. That's when the driver drove into the east bound lane of traffic and ran into three other vehicles.

CHP is looking into the cause, but say no alcohol or drugs look to be involved in the crash.

Three of the four vehicles had to be towed with several of the people involved suffering no major injuries.

The person who drove into the three other cars has been sent to Natividad Hospital. There's no update on their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

Author Profile Photo

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content