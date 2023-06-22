Skip to Content
Good Samaritans that saved shark bite victim at Lover’s Point to receive Carnegie Hero Award

today at 4:51 PM
Published 4:48 PM

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Three heroes who jumped in to save a man that was bitten by a shark at Lover's Point Beach a year ago are receiving national recognition for their efforts.

Aimee Johns, Paul Bandy and Heath Braddock paddled out to save Steve Bruemmer on June 22, 2022.

Mayor Bill Peake will be presenting the Carnegie Hero Award to all three during a special award presentation taking place at noon on Saturday, June 24 at Lover's Point Park.

"The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who risk death or serious physical injury to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others."

Steve Bruemmer is being taken to shore. Credit: Beach House at Lovers Point
Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

