Oregon is invested in Fox Corp. and is investigating its board over bogus election fraud claims

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general has announced she has begun investigating the board of directors of Fox Corp. for breaching its fiduciary duties by allowing Fox News to broadcast false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Those claims that cost the broadcaster almost $800 million in a lawsuit. Also joining the investigation is Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read, who oversees the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which owns more than 250,000 shares of Fox stock. Both Rosenblum and Read are Democrats. In April, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit.

