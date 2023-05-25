Powerlines Fall on Highway 129

Crews this morning are working to repair some powerlines after a semi truck crashed and brought some powerlines down to the street.

It happened near Rogge lane on Highway 129 around Midnight Wednesday night.

The downed powerlines forced CHP to fully close the highway from Murphy road to Rogge lane.

There is no estimated time for reopening yet.

It's possible that this crash was the reason behind a 3 hour power outage in Aromas early this morning, which affected over 12 hundred people.

There are no confirmed injuries yet, but we will update you as more information becomes available.