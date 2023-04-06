Seaside Councilmember faces possible censure

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside City Councilmember Alex Miller could be censured during Tuesday night's council meeting regarding a social media post he made on March 17.

Miller posted on his Facebook page saying that City Council has been unwilling to hire a professional or allow a city commission to help with revitalization of Downtown Seaside. He also alleged that the city council is okay with businesses leaving and vacant buildings being untouched.

Here is the post Miller made on March 17.

Miller shared a statement to KION regarding a potential censure.

“I was very surprised because I don't think I have not violated any city policy code of ethics. I have not violated any law or done anything that would invoke or even give substantial credit to this potential censure." Miller said. "This is a healthy discussion that we're going to have tonight. And if anything, I think this is going to help my relationship with my fellow council members and with the mayor of the city.”

The City of Seaside and other councilmembers declined to comment since they will be going over this agenda item during Tuesday night's meeting.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at Seaside City Hall. The meeting will also be streamed on the city's YouTube page. If you want to participate in this meeting, the Zoom link is here.