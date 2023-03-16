MPUSD settles with Juul Labs in federal court

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District announced they have settled with Juul Labs, Inc. to resolve various cases brought against the company by many plaintiffs. This includes government entity plaintiffs, school districts, cities, and counties.

The total amount is still being negotiated, but MPUSD says the money will provide additional resources to educate students about youth vaping and nicotine use dangers.

“Our district and schools prioritize safety and well-being of students, and this settlement will allow us to further enhance our work to educate students about the dangers of nicotine use and vaping, as well as reduce and deter nicotine use among our youth,” said PK Diffenbaugh, Superintendent, Monterey Peninsula Unified School District.

MPUSD currently has teh following to address and educate students: